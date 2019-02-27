Digital lottery for $10 tickets to Hamilton in Detroit: How to enter

DETROIT - Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Detroit announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (March 12) in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre.

Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, March 10 for tickets to the Tuesday, March 12 performance.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

How to enter

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at Will Call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.



ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale with best availability for April performances. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.ticketmaster.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

