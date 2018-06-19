Eastern Market kicks off Thursday night summer markets this week

DETROIT - Eastern Market is kicking off its Thursday Night Market this week.

The Thursday Night Market at Detroit's Eastern Market starts June 21 and every third Thursday night through September.

The markets include food, drinks, music, art and shopping. You can visit between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For the June 21 market, find the Focus: HOPS Charity Beer Festival in Shed 3! Tickets are available for just $20. (The beer festival is the only portion of the night market that will be ticketed and age restrictive.)

