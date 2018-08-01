Eddie Money, AWOLNATION headline 2018 Ford Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The 21st Annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort returns to downtown Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend.

Southeast Michigan’s premier Labor Day festival will feature chart-topping musical headliners, one of our nation’s top Juried Fine Arts Shows, more than 50 restaurants and caterers with delicious food offerings, and family fun and entertainment.

Beats:

The national and local star power at this year’s festival will feature more than 200 well-known bands and musical acts on nine performance stages, providing attendees with an exciting entertainment line-up for the entire weekend.

This year’s national acts on the Michigan Lottery National Stage will be headlined by the AWOLNATION, Eddie Money, 38 Special, Everclear, The Spinners, and includes other top touring acts Gin Blossoms, Matt Nathanson, Ben Folds, Chris Janson, and more.

Metro Detroit’s most talented and widely-recognized local bands will be featured on eight additional music stages offering a variety of different music genres. The local stages include: Think Ford First Performance Pit Stage; Ford Alternative Rock Stage; Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage; MetroPCS R&B/Jazz Stage; Flagstar Bank International Stage; Lagunitas/Shorts Brewing Company Country / Americana Stage; Oakland Community College Cultural/Acoustic Stage; and the Detroit Institute of Arts Kids’ Stage. Top local talent featured this year includes: Sean Blackman’s In Transit, Roots Vibrations, Raion Taiko Japenese Drumming, The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club, Staffanie Christi’an, Nina & The Buffalo Riders, among others.

Eats:

Festival-goers will find a food oasis on the streets of downtown Royal Oak with more than 50 of the area’s most popular restaurants, top caterers and food vendors offering up delicious fare and delectable treats. There will be something for everyone to enjoy from sweet to savory, including mouth-watering BBQ, fresh seafood, vegetarian and other healthy food options, and decadent cakes, ice cream and more.



Leading this year’s restaurant lineup are: Lockhart’s BBQ, located in downtown Royal Oak, which serves southern-style barbeque with side dishes that are as memorable as the meat; Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, which offers fresh seafood, steaks cooked to perfection; Imperial Ferndale, known for its unique food options and expansive drink menu; Café Muse, which was voted “best sandwich in Oakland County” by the Metro Times “Best of Detroit” reader poll; LifeCafe presented by Life Time, which will serve festival-goers fresh and delicious smoothies, Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine, which will showcase stellar selections found at Soaring Eagle Property Restaurants; and Goldfish Tea will serve a large range of teas, coffee and decadent baked goods.

Arts:

One of the nation’s top fine art events returns with the 2018 Ford Arts, Beats & Eats Juried Fine Art Show that will spotlight many talented artists from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This year’s festival patrons – from art collectors to aficionados – will have the opportunity to peruse original works of art and purchase their favorite at more than 130 artist booth spaces.

This year’s Juried Fine Art Show will have participating artists vying for cash awards totaling $7,500. The show will feature art in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, digital art, drawing, fabric/fiber/leather, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.

The 21st annual Arts, Beats & Eats, Oakland County's Taste, Music & Arts Festival, will be held over Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak, August 31-September 3, 2018. Nearly 400,000 visitors attended the 2017 Arts, Beats & Eats in its eighth year in Royal Oak.

For additional information, visit www.artsbeatseats.com

