Eddie Money to kick off concert season at DTE for 28th straight year

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Eddie Money performs during 'FOX & Friends' All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on June 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

For the 28th consecutive year, Eddie Money will open the concert season at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Eddie Money makes his annual Memorial Day Weekend appearance to help kick off the 2019 summer concert season at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

This year will mark Money’s 28th consecutive year performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, dating back to 1992, when the venue was Pine Knob.

In recent years, Money has been joined on tour by his daughter, Jesse, who provides back-up vocals and adds an exciting twist to the duet “Take Me Home Tonight.” The show also includes performances from sons Dez on guitar and Julian on drums.

Tickets (starting at $15 on the United Shore lawn) go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.