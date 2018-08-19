Families enjoy Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Another Woodward Dream Cruise is in the books, but not before a million strong packed Woodward Avenue to take in the big event.

Attending the Woodward Dream Cruise is a yearly tradition for Danielle Parker and her family.

“We just love to watch the cars. I like to watch the old cars. Oh wow, look at the old classic. Oh wow,” said Parker.

This year there were classic, power, old and new cars a part of the Woodward Dream Cruise.

“Tesla, what was it a SUV, I did like that,” Parker said.

Parker said the popular event is not just about the cars, but the people also.

“There’s people that come from all over the country," Parker said. "One guy was telling me a guy came from Spain."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.