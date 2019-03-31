Ghost hunters hosting paranormal investigations at Eloise in April: How to get tickets

DETROIT - Detroit Paranormal Expeditions announced a couple of upcoming investigations at the old Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland -- and you can tag along.

DPX, who hosted tours at the facility last fall, will conduct investigations at the Kay Beard Building and another building at Eloise in April.

What you need to know:

Dates: April 26 and April 27

Times: 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. (both days)

What's included:

See and use paranormal investigative tools, including different forms of spirit boxes, a Kinnect SLS camera, and much more.

Learn about Eloise’s history and see historical artifacts from the building that were not on display in Fall 2018 tours.

See rooms that were not open during the Fall 2018 tours, including the basement.

Experience different paranormal investigation techniques and explore one of Michigan’s most reportedly haunted places.

Meet and investigate with members of DPX.

Ticket info:

Each ticket purchased will provide a $10 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit, a $10 donation to The Spina Bifida Association, and support the revitalization of “D” Building.

Tickets are $100. You can buy here.

Other notes:

Each session is three hours and limited to 30 people.

Attendees may go from floor-to-floor with DPX investigating, or go to a different floor of their choice.

You may bring your own equipment to investigate with, but please be respectful of your fellow guests.

Recently, the DPX team investigated the old Eloise hospital power plant for the first time.

The basement of the power plant had been flooded for years, but the building's owners recently removed the water, making it accessible for the first time in decades.

DPX has been conducting investigation at Eloise since last fall when they organized dozens of tours of the Kay Beard Building.

The remaining hospital was sold to developers last year with plans to develop housing and office space on the land. The Kay Beard Building will not be demolished.

Eloise began as the Wayne County Poorhouse, which opened in 1839 in the now defunct Nankin Township. After the Great Depression, the population of the complex started to decrease, as reports of violence, questionable conditions, misconduct and overall neglect surfaced.

Farm operations ceased in 1958, and the psychiatric division began to close in 1977 when the state took over. The main hospital closed in 1984.

Visitors have reported odd occurrences on the hospital grounds for years after it was closed.

