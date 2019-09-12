Ghost hunters to host 'paranormal lock-in' at Redford Theatre

Is the old Redford Theatre haunted? You're welcome to find out.

Motor City Ghost Hunters is hosting a "Paranormal Lock-In" at the Redford Theatre in October, a venue in Old Redford (now Detroit) with a storied history.

The theater was built in 1927 with a Japanese theme because its original owners loved the Far East. After 1941, the theme no longer worked, though, and everything was covered with drapes and paint.

Thanks to volunteer members with the Motor City Theatre Organ Society, which now owns the building, the Redford Theatre was returned to its original state.

Here's more information about the ghost hunt:

This Lock-In will be the first of its kind for this venue. The Redford Theatre in Detroit, Michigan has served as an entertainment venue since it opened on January 27, 1928. It is owned and operated by the Motor City Theatre Organ Society, a 501 organization. All proceeds will go toward the restoration of the Theatre. MUST be 21 to attend this event. Concessions will be available for purchase. The Theatre is a cash only purchase venue.

