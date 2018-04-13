Greenfield Village opens 2018 season this weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. - Hop into the time machine and take a walk through Dearborn's Greenfield Village this weekend.

The historic attraction opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, April 14.

Experience firsthand the sights, sounds and sensations of America’s fascinating formation, where over 80 acres brim with resourcefulness and ingenuity. Here, 300 years of American perseverance serve as a living reminder that anything is possible. Step foot in the lab where Thomas Edison had his lightbulb moment or the workshop where the Wright brothers taught us to reach for the sky. Take a ride in a real Model T, or a walk through four working farms. Rub shoulders with world-class artisans, and explore the place where America’s can-do spirit inspires you to go out and get it done.

Summer Season hours: April 14-October 28, 2018 (Open 7 days a week, 9:30am-5pm)

Ticket prices: Ages 12+, general admission: $28. Youth, 5-11, $21. Senior, 62+, $25.25.

