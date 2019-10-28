Halloween 2019: Trick-or-treat times in Metro Detroit

Halloween is here and that means your kids are probably itching for candy.

Some communities have designated certain time windows for trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

There are plenty of communities that have not set times for trick-or-treating, but as a general rule, it seems to run between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It's also worth noting that the set times are just recommended times. They aren't being enforced in any way. If you don't see your city on the list, they likely don't have a set time, or they haven't announced it yet.

Here are some of the times we found around Southeast Michigan:

Wayne County

Brownstown Township: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Detroit: There's no set time in the city, but they are hosting many events for kids around the area.

Flat Rock: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron Township: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Gibraltar: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grosse Pointes: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plymouth: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rockwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oakland County

Auburn Hills: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bloomfield Township: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clarkston: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Commerce Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huntington Woods:: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Keego Harbor: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lake Orion: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Novi: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pontiac: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester Hills: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southfield: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Lyon:: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walled Lake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterford: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Bloomfield: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

White Lake: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wixom: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Macomb County:

Armada: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesterfield Township: 6 p.m. 8 p.m.

Clinton Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sterling Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Clair Shores: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Utica: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Washtenaw County:

Ann Arbor: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dexter: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Milan: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saline: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ypsilanti: Ends at dusk

Livingston County

Brighton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howell: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fowlerville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pinckney: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monroe County

Bedford Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dundee: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Erie Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flat Rock: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Frenchtown Township: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaSalle Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Luna Pier: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monroe: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Clair County

Algonac: 5 p.m. 7 p.m.

St. Clair: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lenawee County

Adrian: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blissfield: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Britton: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Morenci: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tecumseh: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Genesee County

Clio: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Davison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fenton: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flint: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flushing: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Blanc: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Swartz Creek: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Looking for times in West Michigan? Check out WOOD TV.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.