'Hamilton' coming to Detroit: Here's how to get tickets

DETROIT - The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is coming to Detroit in March.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. for Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan® registration begins now and will close Wednesday, January 23 at 10:00 PM ET. Visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltondet to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via SMS text message on Thursday, January 24 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan® on sale will be available for purchases online only.

"Hamilton" will play the Fisher Theatre March 12 thru April 21, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $80 - $185, with a select number of $485 premium seats available. Ticket prices include facility fees and parking.

A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase through a wristband lottery at the Fisher Theatre Box Office (3011 W Grand Blvd., Detroit). From 7:30 AM – 9:30 AM on Friday, January 25, numbered wristbands will be distributed. Starting at 10:00 AM, groups of wristband numbers will randomly be called to purchase tickets at the box office windows.

Additionally, there will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

