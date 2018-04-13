Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Metro Detroit next week

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Metro Detroit next weekend!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Saturday, April 21.

"The original Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, launched at Hello Kitty Con 2014, began as a sweet idea to offer supercute treats to fans in Southern California. Today, there are two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks bringing smiles and treats to fans and friends across the US!"

Treats include cookies, picket pies and macarons, but you can also get Hello Kitty merchandise.

