Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Metro Detroit this weekend

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Metro Detroit this Saturday!

The traveling truck will roll into Twelve Oaks Mall on Saturday, May 18. It'll be parked near the food court from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In 2017 and 2018, the truck visited Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookies; Hello Kitty Plush Toys; Sprinkle T-Shirts; Petit Fours Box Sets and Sequin Bow Headbands. Other best-selling items include thermal bottles, keychains, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with Confetti popcorn.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop.

To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 80 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Florida. For 2019, 25 new cities have been added to Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s ever-expanding routes, including Tampa, Florida, as well as Henderson, Nevada and Greensboro, North Carolina.

