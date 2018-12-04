Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies announce tour with Metro Detroit stop

Hootie and the Blowfish; The rock group Hootie and the Blowfish perform a United Services Organization sponsored concert for the crew members of the USS Enterprise (CVN 65) while the ship is in port at Minas Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates,…

Hootie & The Blowfish are heading on tour for the first time in nearly a decade.

The band announced a tour along with the Barenaked Ladies on the Today Show on Monday morning.

This legendary ‘90s band is coming back together for a 44-date North American tour in 2019. Well-known country singer Darius Rucker is back with the band after establishing a successful solo career, releasing chart-toppers of his own, “Wagon Wheel,” “If I told You,” and “Homegrown Honey.”

The tour will make a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Aug. 16, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 7.

Here’s a complete list of dates on Hootie & the Blowfish’s 2019 Group Therapy Tour:

May 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 31 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 6 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

June 7 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 13 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 11 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 19 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

July 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 21 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 – Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

July 27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 2 – Guilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 8 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 9 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

August 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 16 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

August 23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 29 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

August 30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 31 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.