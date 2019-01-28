John Mayer adds Detroit stop to 2019 tour

John Mayer: The years 2011 and 2012 were not kind to the singer. Not only was he the apparent target of the Taylor Swift song "Dear John," but he was also unable to perform due to a growth on his vocal cords. The first surgery to remove the…

DETROIT - John Mayer is coming to Detroit this summer.

John Mayer has added North American concerts to his “2019 World Tour”, to include Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $59.50) go on sale Friday, February 1 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Live Nation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 31 at 10 p.m.

Fan presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now at JohnMayer.com for exclusive access. Additional presale opportunities will also be available.

Mayer’s “2019 World Tour” launches in March in New Zealand and Australia and then heads to Asia through April. Known for numerous massive hits, such as last year’s “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body Is a Wonderland” and many more, these “Evening with John Mayer” concerts will feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career. There will be no opening act.

