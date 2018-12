Justin Timberlake brings 'Man of the Woods' tour to Detroit, Grands Rapids in 2019

Justin Timberlake is coming back to Detroit in 2019.

Live Nation has now confirmed that Justin Timberlake’s “Man of The Woods” tour will make a return visit to both Detroit and a very special first appearance in Grand Rapids.

The tour hits Detroit on March 25, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena and in Grand Rapids on April 4th at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets starting at just $49.50 + service charges for the Justin Timberlake The Man Of The Woods Concert go on sale in all 3 cities Monday, March 17th at 10:00 am.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Wednesday, December 12th at 10am local time through Sunday, December 16th at 5pm.

Here's the full tour schedule:

THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR - NORTH AMERICA – 2019

04-January Washington, DC Capital One Arena

06-January Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

08-January Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10-January Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (formerly Philips Arena).

12-January Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

15-January New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

17-January Little Rock, AK Verizon Arena

19-January San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

22-January Houston, TX Toyota Center

24-January Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

26-January Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

*28-January Denver, CO Pepsi Center (rescheduled from Jan. 29/19)

*31-January New York, NY Madison Square Garden (rescheduled from Oct.24/18)

4-February Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

*6-February Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (rescheduled from Nov. 4/18)

*7-February Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (rescheduled from Nov. 5/18)

*10-February Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome (rescheduled from Nov. 12/18)

*11-February Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome (rescheduled from Nov. 13/18)

*14-February Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 8/18)

*15-February Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 9/18)

*18-February Portland, OR MODA Center (rescheduled from Nov. 16/18)

21-February San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

*22-February Anaheim, CA Honda Center (rescheduled from Nov. 20/18)

*24-February Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center (rescheduled from Nov. 18/18)

05-March Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 29/18)

08-March Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 1/18)

10-March Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center (rescheduled from Nov. 27/18)

13-March Fresno, CA Save Mart Center (rescheduled from Dec. 3/18)

15-March Oakland, CA Oracle Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 5/18)

21-March Kansas City, MO Sprint Center (rescheduled from 12/10/18)

23-March Omaha, NB CHI Health Center (rescheduled from 12/8/19)

25-March Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

28-March St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center (rescheduled from 12/13/18)

31-March Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

02-April Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse (rescheduled from 12/14/18)

04-April Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

06-April Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center (*rescheduled from 10/28/18 & 12/19/18)

09-April Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center (rescheduled from 12/17/18)

12-April Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from 12/21/18)

13-April Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from 12/22/18)

