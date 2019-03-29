Kid Rock announces back-to-back weekend shows at DTE in September

Kid Rock is returning to Southeast Michigan in September for back-to-back weekends.

Kid Rock announced his return to DTE Energy Music Theatre with back-to-back weekend performances of “Hot September Nights” on September 6-7 and 13-14.

Kid Rock Fan Club members get early access to purchase tickets, starting Tuesday April 2 at 10 a.m. To Join the Fan Club go to kidrock.com/community.

Public on sale starts April 6 at 10 a.m.

This limited run of shows are Kid Rock’s first Michigan concerts since he served as the kickoff artist for the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena in September 2017 with six sold-out performances.

