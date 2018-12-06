KIDZ BOP World Tour coming to Southeast Michigan in 2019

KIDZ BOP is coming to Michigan next summer.

The No. 1 music brand for kids announced the launch of an all-new show for next year – “KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019.” The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform in Australia, Germany, London, Mexico, and more, in addition to playing to 50+ cities across the U.S. and Canada, including DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

The KIDZ BOP Kids will be performing some of today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids,” with engaging new set design, exciting choreography, and more. Additional tour dates to be announced in early 2019.

Presale tickets go on sale Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

