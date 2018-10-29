KISS announces final tour with Detroit stop in March 2019

KISS is going on tour for the final time ever.

After an epic and storied 45-year career, KISS announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named “End of the Road.”

Produced by Live Nation, the band announced today the first set of dates and cities in North America, including a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

