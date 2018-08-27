Labor Day weekend events, festivals around Michigan 2018

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer in Michigan, which means there's plenty to do!

Here are some Labor Day weekend events to check out around Michigan (Aug. 31-Sept. 3):

For nearly 40 years, the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has celebrated Detroit’s rich history of jazz music by providing year-round concerts and educational programming, and of course, organizing the world’s largest free jazz festival over Labor Day weekend.

The Detroit Jazz Festival is free to music fans looking to revel in the artistry and improvisation of jazz legends, rising stars, legacy and homecoming artists. Each year’s lineup of more than 60 performances spanning multiple stages, as well as spontaneous late-night jam sessions, offers something for everyone.

The 21st Annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort returns to downtown Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend.

Southeast Michigan’s premier Labor Day festival will feature chart-topping musical headliners, one of our nation’s top Juried Fine Arts Shows, more than 50 restaurants and caterers with delicious food offerings, and family fun and entertainment.

This year’s national acts on the Michigan Lottery National Stage will be headlined by the AWOLNATION, Eddie Money, 38 Special, Everclear, The Spinners, and includes other top touring acts Gin Blossoms, Matt Nathanson, Ben Folds, Chris Janson, and more.

This Labor Day, walkers will begin from both the St. Ignace and Mackinaw City ends of the bridge in one outside lane to the halfway point, then cross the center lanes of the bridge and head back to their starting point in the other outside lane. Those who wish to, and if they begin the walk early enough, will have the option to continue across the entire bridge.

Those who do walk the full length of the bridge will need to walk back across the bridge - for a 10-mile hike round trip - or make their own transportation arrangements to get back to the side they started from after the bridge reopens to public traffic.

The center two lanes will remain open to emergency vehicles. Walkers will be able to start anytime between 7 a.m. and noon, and walk as much of the bridge as they're able before the bridge reopens to traffic.

The Romeo Peach Festival started back in 1931.

The Michigan Peach Festival of Romeo is the second oldest festival in the state. Our young Village President, Edward E. Jacob along with the orchards in the area felt the need to promote the economic growth of the area.

Every Labor Day weekend, Romeo hosts many events based around its prized crop, the peach. Events include parades, bed races, craft shows, and much much more. It’s fun for the whole family.

For your listening pleasure, you’re invited to enjoy the mastery of top jazz virtuosos during daytime concerts in the Tea Garden and evening performances in the Theatre. The package includes evening cocktail receptions, cookout luncheon in the Tea Garden Saturday and Sunday afternoons, full breakfast and dinner daily, and all entertainment. You will also enjoy a Sunday morning gospel performance on the Front Porch. Saturday and Sunday mornings you will have the unique opportunity to interact with the artists during Q&A sessions hosted by Paul Anthony.

All weekend long you will be able to sit back and relax with late night performances at the Cupola Bar and The Jockey Club at the Grand Stand. Escape to America’s Summer Place for the Labor Day Weekend and immerse yourself in the melody of beautiful Jazz music played by some of the country’s top performers. This year presents one of our strongest performer line-ups and we hope you will join us.

A full weekend of the best in the blues in the fantastic setting on the shore of beautiful Lake Superior. Featuring the top blues acts from New Orleans, Memphis, Chicago, St. Louis, and all points in between.

Plus workshops, a wide selection of food vendors and a beer and wine tent featuring some Upper Michigan’s finest microbrews and more!

Take a time-travel adventure into the 16th century at the annual Michigan Renaissance Festival! Join Queen Elizabeth in a jubilee. Inside our turreted gates, visitors enjoy the sights and sounds of a 17-acre village, complete with building reproductions of Renaissance shops, taverns and a magnificent castle.

The 4th annual festival is in support of Against All Odds Foundation which supports cancer patients and survivors. The festival features many bands and musical acts of all genres, food vendors, kids zone, a beer and wine refreshment tent and a variety of items for sale and community organization vendors. The festival ends with a Sunday Night Concert, located at the Adabo Riverfront Park.

Come to Harbor Beach and taste all kinds of salsa variations prepared by local merchants. Begin at the Visitor’s Center to purchase your button and ballot. Stroll downtown following your map to be sure to stop at all salsa tasting locations.

Another Labor Day Parade is upon us! The theme of this year's parade is "Labor Will...Rally! Vote! Prosper!". Staging will take place on Michigan Avenue between 10th and 11th Street beginning at 7 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.. Local 2280 members are encouraged to gather at Bucharest Grill (1623 Michigan Ave.) for an easy meet up spot.

