Lineup announced for 2019 Meijer Gardens concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The lineup for the Meijer Gardens summer concert series has been revealed.
A ticket pre-sale for Frederick Meijer Gardens members will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27 to 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11.
The lineup for the 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert at Meijer Gardens:
- Nahko And Medicine For The People on Thursday, June 6.
- Rodrigo y Gabriela on Sunday, June 9.
- Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Monday, June 10.
- Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers on Wednesday, June 12.
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Toad the Wet Sprocket on Thursday, June 20.
- Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, June 21.
- Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives on Monday, June 24.
- The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors on Wednesday, June 26.
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Thursday, June 27.
- RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles on Sunday, June 30.
- Three Dog Night on Thursday, July 11.
- Amos Lee on Monday, July 15.
- Andrew Bird on Thursday, July 18.
- Gipsy Kings on Sunday, July 21.
- The Mavericks, Los Lobos on Thursday, July 25.
- An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Friday, July 26.
- The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers on Sunday, July 28.
- Dawes, Margo Price on Wednesday, July 31.
- An Evening with the Beach Boys on Thursday, Aug. 1.
- An Evening with CAKE on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
- Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 8.
- An Evening with Styx on Friday, Aug. 9.
- Foreigner on Sunday, Aug. 11.
- JJ Grey & Mofro, Jonny Lang on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
- Stray Cats on Thursday, Aug. 15.
- Michael Franti & Spearhead on Friday, Aug. 23.
- Mandolin Orange on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
- Tash Sultana on Sunday, Sept. 8.
- The B-52s 40th Anniversary Tour with OMB, Berlin on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
- Calexico and Iron & Wine on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
