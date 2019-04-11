Lineup announced for 2019 Meijer Gardens concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The lineup for the Meijer Gardens summer concert series has been revealed.

A ticket pre-sale for Frederick Meijer Gardens members will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27 to 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11.

The lineup for the 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert at Meijer Gardens:

Nahko And Medicine For The People on Thursday, June 6.

Rodrigo y Gabriela on Sunday, June 9.

Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Monday, June 10.

Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers on Wednesday, June 12.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Toad the Wet Sprocket on Thursday, June 20.

Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, June 21.

Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives on Monday, June 24.

The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour 2019 with American Authors on Wednesday, June 26.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Thursday, June 27.

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles on Sunday, June 30.

Three Dog Night on Thursday, July 11.

Amos Lee on Monday, July 15.

Andrew Bird on Thursday, July 18.

Gipsy Kings on Sunday, July 21.

The Mavericks, Los Lobos on Thursday, July 25.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Friday, July 26.

The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers on Sunday, July 28.

Dawes, Margo Price on Wednesday, July 31.

An Evening with the Beach Boys on Thursday, Aug. 1.

An Evening with CAKE on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Sarah McLachlan with Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 8.

An Evening with Styx on Friday, Aug. 9.

Foreigner on Sunday, Aug. 11.

JJ Grey & Mofro, Jonny Lang on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Stray Cats on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Michael Franti & Spearhead on Friday, Aug. 23.

Mandolin Orange on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Tash Sultana on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The B-52s 40th Anniversary Tour with OMB, Berlin on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Calexico and Iron & Wine on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

