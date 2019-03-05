Lineup announced for 2019 Mo Pop Festival in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit's Mo Pop Festival returns to West Riverfront Park in July.

The 2019 lineup was announced Tuesday morning. Here's who is set to perform this year:

Tame Impala

Vampire Weekend

Ella Mai

Kali Uchis

Lizzo

King Princess

The Story So Far

J.I.D.

NoName

Alec Benjamin

Last year's festival was headlined by Bon Iver, The National and Portugal. The Man. The outdoor music festival is July 27 and 28. Find ticket information here.

“Watching the Festival evolve with the fanbase has been a joy throughout the years. Building a lineup of all new bands each year is no easy task, but being able to promise that unique experience to fans is so rewarding. Hosting iconic acts like Tame Impala and Vampire Weekend on back to back nights is sure to be a highlight in this Festival’s history“ Says Jason Rogalewski, Festival Director and Talent Buyer for Mo Pop Festival.

Baby, baby right on time ✌🏽 Passes are on sale Friday at 10amhttps://t.co/3AfJP0csS6 pic.twitter.com/T8nIa1crOv — Mo Pop Festival (@MoPopFestival) March 5, 2019

Passes go on sale Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET at www.mopopfestival.com and start at $109.50 for weekend passes and $75 for single day passes. Specially priced 4-packs and Hotel Packages will be available beginning Friday morning. Passes can be purchased with no service charges at the Royal Oak Music Theatre Box Office beginning at the on-sale. All other fee free locations will have passes available in the near future. Children 12 years and younger receive complimentary admission with a paid pass holder. Full listing of locations to purchase passes without service fees is available at www.mopopfestival.com.

