Metro Detroit Fireworks 2018: Where to see shows, events in your area

Looking for some fun Independence Day fireworks near you? Look no further, because ClickOnDetroit has your back.

Below you’ll find a number of 2018 Independence Day fireworks events across Metro Detroit, broken down by county and region.

Related: Detroit Fireworks 2018: Everything you need to know

Detroit Fireworks 2018

The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25 celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the Ford Fireworks is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Detroit Fireworks

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.