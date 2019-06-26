Metro Detroit fireworks 2019: When, where to see some of the best

If you missed the Detroit Fireworks -- don't worry -- there are several other shows happening around Metro Detroit leading up to Independence Day.

Here are some of the best fireworks shows to check out this season:

Dearborn: Salute to America at Greenfield Village: Fireworks will light up the sky at Greenfield Village from July 3 to July 6. Community goodwill fills Greenfield Village as picnic blankets and chairs are assembled for a joint concert by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Jazz Ambassadors of The United States Army Field Band. Gates open 6:00 pm - DSO begins 8:30 pm.

Livonia Spree: June 30: Each year Livonia Spree concludes with its Grand Finale Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday night at dusk (approximately 10:15 pm).

Van Buren Township on June 29: Show starts at dusk at Beck Ballfields.

Inkster: July 6 at Summer Fest: The Fireworks will take place on the second day of the City’s Annual Summer Music Fest. This year the festival will be three days long, July 5-7. There will be music and activities for the whole family.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual fireworks series: Every year, friends and families gather together – over picnics and under the stars – to celebrate our American Independence. Food vendors and concessions will be available. All fireworks will begin at dusk.

Stony Creek Metropark – Sunday, June 30, 2019

Willow Metropark – Monday, July 1, 2019 Music: Rick Lieder Trio – 6 p.m.

Hudson Mills Metropark – Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Music: DJ – 6 p.m.

Lake Erie Metropark – Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Music: Rick Lieder Trio – 6 p.m.



St. Clair Shores: June 28 at Veterans Memorial Park: There is a cost per person, if you wish to view them at Memorial Park. That price is $2 in advance for a resident, $3 in advance for a non-resident. The cost at the gate is $3 per person. If you wish to purchase them in advance, you can do so at the Parks and Recreation Department (20000 Stephens). In the case of rain on that day, the fireworks rain out date will be Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Shelby Township: July 3: Shelby Township Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is hosting the 2019 Shelby Township Independence Day Fireworks! The fireworks will be visible throughout the Shelby Township DDA Van Dyke corridor beginning at 10 p.m. The township will host families at Ford Field Central Park at 7460 23 Mile Road.

Clinton Township: July 10 at Clinton Township Gazebo (Civic Center): Fireworks begin at dusk. Come and participate in the FREE pre-show events, which include inflatables, face painting and other fun filled activities.

Taylor: June 29 at 2019 Taylor Summer Festival: The festival will be held from Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30, with the Taylor Summer Festival Fireworks display scheduled for approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 (if weather is a problem, the fireworks would be held at the same time on Sunday, June 30).

Woodhaven: July 12 at Uncle Sam Jam: Come check out Downriver’s biggest and best fireworks show at the Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven, Michigan. This spectacular show begins Friday Night at dusk and can be seen anywhere inside the festival grounds.

Lake Orion: June 29: The 2019 Lake Orion Independence Day Fireworks show will be on Saturday, June 29th with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, June 30th.

Madison Heights: June 30 at Festival in the Park: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at Madison Heights Civic Center park.

Dexter: Hudson Mills Metropark Fireworks on July 2: Fireworks at the Metroparks is a five county celebration that has been a tradition for years that provides a safe and exciting way for the community to celebrate our nation’s birthday, while enjoying the natural beauty of the Metroparks. Each Fireworks display begins at dusk. Food vendors will be available.

Port Huron/Fort Gratiot: Bluewater Cruise Weekend on June 29: Fireworks cap off the weekend of events at 10 p.m. Viewing along 24th Ave.

