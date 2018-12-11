Michelle Obama brings book tour to Detroit on Tuesday

Free from the constraints she might have felt while living in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama is getting personal, opening herself up to the world in bold ways in her memoir, "Becoming," out Tuesday.

DETROIT - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Detroit on Tuesday as she continues her national book tour.

Obama kicked off her 10-city book tour in November in support of her best-selling memoir "Becoming."

Obama will appear at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The show is sold out, according to Ticketmaster.

Attendees will hear firsthand Mrs. Obama’s intimate reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world. Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall,” said Michelle Obama about her upcoming tour. “I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories—all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals—so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”

