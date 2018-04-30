Michigan Beer & Brat Festival is May 26 at Crystal Mountain

This sounds fantastic!

Beer and brats, what more could one ask for?

The Michigan Beer and Brat Festival is Saturday, May 28 at Crystal Mountain. The event starts at 4 p.m. but it's suggested you be there by 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $30. That will get you a beer glass (9oz) and five tokens. Tokens can be used toward a wide selection of Michigan craft beers, brats and delicious sides! No refunds.

More than 20 breweries will be featured during this festival, including:

Tapistry Brewing

St. Ambrose Cellars

Atwater Brewery

Rochester Mills Beer Co.

Mountain Town Brewing

Beards Brewery

Griffin Claw Brewing Company

Arbor Brewing Company

Roak Brewing

Perrin Brewing Company

Saugatuck Brewing Co.

Arcadia Ales

Draught Horse Brewery

Dragonmead

Right Brain Brewery

Founders Brewing Co.

Lucky Girl Brewing Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Grand Armory Brewing Company

Trail Point Brewing

Paw Paw Brewing Company

Cheboygan Brewing Company

Uncle John’s Hard Cider

Northern Natural Cider House

Brewery Terra Firma

Brewery Vivant

Acoustic Mead

Shorts Brewing Company

Ludington Bay Brewing Co.

Stormcloud Brewing Company

Farmhaus Cider Co.

Bell’s Brewery

Iron Fish Distillery

Brengman Brothers

The Drew Hale Band and The Rock Show Band will be performing between 3 and 8 p.m.

