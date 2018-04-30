Michigan Beer & Brat Festival is May 26 at Crystal Mountain

This sounds fantastic!
Beer and brats, what more could one ask for?
The Michigan Beer and Brat Festival is Saturday, May 28 at Crystal Mountain. The event starts at 4 p.m. but it's suggested you be there by 3 p.m.
Tickets start at $30. That will get you a beer glass (9oz) and five tokens. Tokens can be used toward a wide selection of Michigan craft beers, brats and delicious sides! No refunds.
For more ticket and admission information go here.
More than 20 breweries will be featured during this festival, including:
Tapistry Brewing
St. Ambrose Cellars
Atwater Brewery
Rochester Mills Beer Co.
Mountain Town Brewing
Beards Brewery
Griffin Claw Brewing Company
Arbor Brewing Company
Roak Brewing
Perrin Brewing Company
Saugatuck Brewing Co.
Arcadia Ales
Draught Horse Brewery
Dragonmead
Right Brain Brewery
Founders Brewing Co.
Lucky Girl Brewing Co.
Blake’s Hard Cider Co.
Grand Armory Brewing Company
Trail Point Brewing
Paw Paw Brewing Company
Cheboygan Brewing Company
Uncle John’s Hard Cider
Northern Natural Cider House
Brewery Terra Firma
Brewery Vivant
Acoustic Mead
Shorts Brewing Company
Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Stormcloud Brewing Company
Farmhaus Cider Co.
Bell’s Brewery
Iron Fish Distillery
Brengman Brothers
The Drew Hale Band and The Rock Show Band will be performing between 3 and 8 p.m.
