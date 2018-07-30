Michigan Comic Con coming to Detroit Aug. 17-19

DETROIT - Michigan Comic Con presents its first ever show at the Cobo Center Hall C on Aug. 17-19.

The Imaginarium Agency is bringing the love of comic books to Detroit. Michigan Comic Con presents a large exhibit hall featuring celebrity guests, legendary comic book creators, comic books, toys, artwork, apparel, arcade games and extensive programming.

Highlighted features for Michigan Comic Con consist of the Cosplay Contest and the Film Festival, where local talent have the opportunity to showcase their work.

Celebrity guest highlights include John Rhys-Davies, who portrayed Gimli in "The Lord of the Rings Trilogy," Cary Elwes, who portrayed Westley in "The Princess Bride" and Nichelle Nichols who portrayed Lieutenant Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series.

Guest creator highlights include Bob Camp, Gerry Conway, Robin Eisenberg, Adam Hughes and Ty Templeton.

Convention hours:

Friday, Aug. 17: Noon - Midnight*

Saturday, Aug. 18: 10 a.m. - Midnight*

Sunday, Aug. 19: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

*Exhibit Hall closes at 7 p.m., select panel rooms remain open

Ticket prices:

3-Day pass: $60

Friday-only: $30

Saturday-only: $40

Sunday-only: $30

Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information, visit www.michigancomiccon.com.

