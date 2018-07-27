Michigan DNR interested in keeping Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, but with changes

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday it wants to keep the Grand Prix on Belle Isle but is requesting some changes.

The DNR said it will agree to keep the race on the island state park provided key agreement areas are "resolved to the department’s satisfaction" -- see below.

Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said in a news release that several factors went into the department’s decision to consider keeping the race on Belle Isle.

"We believe there are many far-reaching benefits in working toward a plan where Belle Isle Park continues as the site of the Detroit Grand Prix,” Olson said. “We feel confident that we can arrive at a plan that honors the history, excitement and impact of this iconic race, while also safeguarding and enhancing the green spaces and experiences that people have come to expect from a day at Belle Isle."

In the news release, Olson cited the following reasons in the department’s decision to move forward:

Since 2007, the Detroit Grand Prix and its partners have invested more than $13.5 million in enhancements to Belle Isle Park’s natural and cultural resources. This includes Recreation Passport sponsorship for hundreds of Detroit residents, maintenance and repairs of the MacArthur Bridge and the James Scott Memorial Fountain, along with other improvements made to the island and funding for community programs like “Bringing the Outdoors to the Neighborhood.” Limited impact to natural resources . Environmental assessments conducted by DNR staff show that the Detroit Grand Prix’s presence on Belle Isle Park has little to no long-term impact on area wildlife and natural areas. Event setup starts after bird and waterfowl migration occurs, and most animals and birds were found to be living in the flatwoods area on the park’s east end, opposite of the race location.

Olson said the next step involves presenting what the department believes are fair and equitable changes to the Detroit Grand Prix proposal to ensure that Belle Isle Park continues to thrive as an outdoor recreation destination for residents and visitors.

Those changes include:

The amount of compensation for holding the event at Belle Isle Park.

The duration (number of days) from setup to teardown.

Offsetting the “lost opportunity” revenue from picnic shelters, concessions and other facilities that normally would be operating during that time.

Specific details on accountability to ensure that any natural resources, facilities or other park amenities displaced, damaged or otherwise altered due to the Detroit Grand Prix’s presence on the island are restored to conditions satisfactory to the DNR.

Earlier this year, the Detroit Grand Prix team made it clear it wants to keep the race on Belle Isle, and they proposed a new three-year contract with a two-year extension option. They also want to increase their payment to Belle Isle by 50 percent, paying $300,000 annually.

They also had a plan to give $50,000 to the Michigan DNR annually for projects. Officials cited the economic benefits of the race and the spotlight it shines on Detroit.

"Look, we know that some of the inherent elements of our event are not going to be supported," said Michael Montri, of Detroit Grand Prix.

Those against the race have two main arguments: the environmental impacts of the race and the access to the island during it, including setup and teardown times.Of course, the DNR is now calling effects to the environment "limited."

