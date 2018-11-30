Michigan Events

Michigan's Electric Forest Festival announces 2019 dates, returns to one weekend

By Ian Vickers - Producer

ROTHBURY, Mich. - Back again with an experience like no other festival in the world, Electric Forest has revealed its dates for 2019.

The West Michigan music festival will return to the Village of Rothbury June 27 - 30, 2019.

In the previous two years, the festival ran back-to-back weekends. In 2019, it's back to one weekend.

Electric Forest draws tens-of-thousands of visitors every year from all over the world. Check out photos from last year's fest here and here.

Ticket sales for 2019 begin Wednesday, Dec. 5 with a "Loyalty" sale. Public ticket sales begin Friday, Dec.7.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.