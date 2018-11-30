Michigan's Electric Forest Festival announces 2019 dates, returns to one weekend

ROTHBURY, Mich. - Back again with an experience like no other festival in the world, Electric Forest has revealed its dates for 2019.
#EF2019 ⚡️🌲 pic.twitter.com/tH6cVlHT8t — Electric Forest (@Electric_Forest) November 30, 2018
The West Michigan music festival will return to the Village of Rothbury June 27 - 30, 2019.
With conservation and longevity in mind, #ElectricForest will be one magical weekend in 2019: https://t.co/lqz7ygi7Hz
See You In The Forest, June 27 - 30, 2019! ⚡️🌲 #EF2019 pic.twitter.com/HuNidPR2z6 — Electric Forest (@Electric_Forest) November 29, 2018
In the previous two years, the festival ran back-to-back weekends. In 2019, it's back to one weekend.
Electric Forest draws tens-of-thousands of visitors every year from all over the world. Check out photos from last year's fest here and here.
Ticket sales for 2019 begin Wednesday, Dec. 5 with a "Loyalty" sale. Public ticket sales begin Friday, Dec.7.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.