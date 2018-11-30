Michigan's Electric Forest Festival announces 2019 dates, returns to one weekend

ROTHBURY, Mich. - Back again with an experience like no other festival in the world, Electric Forest has revealed its dates for 2019.

The West Michigan music festival will return to the Village of Rothbury June 27 - 30, 2019.

With conservation and longevity in mind, #ElectricForest will be one magical weekend in 2019: https://t.co/lqz7ygi7Hz



See You In The Forest, June 27 - 30, 2019! ⚡️🌲 #EF2019 pic.twitter.com/HuNidPR2z6 — Electric Forest (@Electric_Forest) November 29, 2018

In the previous two years, the festival ran back-to-back weekends. In 2019, it's back to one weekend.

Electric Forest draws tens-of-thousands of visitors every year from all over the world. Check out photos from last year's fest here and here.

Ticket sales for 2019 begin Wednesday, Dec. 5 with a "Loyalty" sale. Public ticket sales begin Friday, Dec.7.

