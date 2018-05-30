Michigan Shakespeare Festival is July 12 in Jackson, Aug. 3 in Canton

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Shakespeare Festival company will perform three different plays this year in Jackson and Canton Township.

The company is heading into its 24th season and will perform Shakespeare’s "The Tempest" and "Measure for Measure." They will also perform "The Rover" by Aphra Benn.

The first three weeks of the production will be at the Baughman Theater in Jackson beginning July 12. The festival continues for three additional weeks at the Village Theater in Canton Township beginning Aug. 3. Ticket information is available at www.michiganshakespearefestival.com.

"The Tempest," one of the last plays Shakespeare ever wrote, will be directed by artistic associate Robert Kauzlaric, an award-winning director and actor.

Kauzlaric says, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on such a rich, focused, tightly constructed play with my MSF family. Storms, fairies, magic, betrayal, love, and forgiveness all join with some of Shakespeare’s most beautiful and mature text -- I can’t wait for us to travel to Prospero’s island this summer!"

The second Shakespeare play will be "Measure for Measure." This is the first time the Michigan Shakespeare Festival will perform this play.

“I can’t imagine a more timely play than 'Measure for Measure' -- tying abuse of power, draconian sentencing, and sexual harassment into the education of a political leader. And, believe it or not, it’s still a comedy with a beautiful statement on how the law must be tempered with mercy," director Janice L. Blixt said.

Aphra Benn’s "The Rover" will be the third play this year. "The Rover" tells the story of three Englishmen -- a soldier, a gentleman and a stoic who are banished from Cromwell’s England and head to Naples to experience Carnevale and find adventure.

“It’s rare that a classical theater company produces works by a female playwright -- and I love that we can bring Behn to Michigan audiences,” said producing artistic director Janice L. Blixt.

Tickets are on sale now for the Canton performances of the 2018 season, including season Flex Passes, at www.cantonvillagetheater.org. A Flex Pass will include one ticket to each production, and show dates and times can be chosen at the time of purchase, or at a later date. Ticket prices range from $16 to $40, depending on age.

