Monday's Tour de Troit annual Martin Luther King Jr. ride canceled due to temperatures

DETROIT - Tour de Troit's seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Ride on Monday has been canceled due to low temperatures.

Paul Gross' forecast said the wind chill could drop temperatures Sunday to minus 15 in some areas.

It's not the only event canceled due to the cold. Ford's Winter Festival at Michigan Central Station on Sunday was canceled.

Residents are still encouraged to gather inside the McGregor Memorial Conference Center at Wayne State University at 10 a.m. to pay tribute to King, just without the bike ride.

Hot chocolate will be available. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

