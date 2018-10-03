More dates, times added to tour 'haunted' Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland

Eloise Asylum in Westland, Michigan: This Wayne County Poor House from the 1830s is joined by a cemetery that holds more than 7,000 graves. It has been shutdown since 1984, but witnesses often report seeing ghosts, and hearing moans, screams…

WESTLAND, Mich. - The historic Eloise hospital complex in Westland will be redeveloped soon - but some will get to see inside the "haunted" hospital before it starts.

Detroit Paranormal Expeditions is hosting Eloise tours starting in late September and into October and November.

The tours were announced in September and tickets went fast. DPX added several October and November dates. Tickets sold out shortly after being released.

UPDATE: DPX announced Wednesday some additional dates and expanded, earlier tour times for some tour days. More could be added in the coming weeks. You can look for tickets and additional dates on the DPX website.

If you miss out on tickets this round, DPX is planning to offer additional tours in 2019. Stay tuned.

The tour runs $65 and you must be 18 years or older to attend. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Gleaners and the Spina Bifida Association.

The DPX team has previously collected paranormal evidence at Eloise during past investigations. Check out their evidence page here.

History of Eloise

The Eloise began as the Wayne County Poorhouse, which opened in 1839 in the now defunct Nankin Township.

Nankin was a part of Wayne County, originally named Bucklin Township, and it included what are now the cities of Livonia, Inkster, Dearborn, Redford, Wayne and Westland.

The complex had its own police and fire department, bakery and railroad.

Eloise was one of the first hospitals to use x-rays for diagnosis. It was also home to the first kidney dialysis unit in Michigan.

The complex eventually expanded - spanning 902 acres, with more than 70 buildings.

The facility had a radium treatment for cancer patients, and the sanitarium was one of the first to use "open air" treatment for tuberculosis patients.

Psychiatric patients underwent electroshock and insulin shock therapy.

After the Great Depression, the population of the complex started to decrease, as reports of violence, questionable conditions, misconduct and overall neglect surfaced.

Farm operations ceased in 1958, and the psychiatric division began to close in 1977 when the state took over.

The main hospital closed in 1984.

Today, the hospital complex is only made up of about eight buildings, while the vast land around it has been converted to strip malls, golf courses and condos.

