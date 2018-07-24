Motor City Muscle brings rock music and cars to Downtown Detroit in August

A new festival combines rock music and muscle cars -- and it's coming to Downtown Detroit this summer.

Motor City Muscle, dubbed "The Rock-N-Muscle Car Festival," is coming to Detroit on the weekend of August 17 through August 19.

The festival includes 120 free performances on seven different stages, with acts including:

Sponge

Fishbone

Belinda Carlisle

Ace Frehley

Dead Kennedy's

Death

Warrior Soul

Molly Hatchet

The festival will occupy the same footprint as the Detroit Jazz Festival, stretching from Hart Plaza to Campus Martius along Woodward Avenue.

More than 250 of the finest muscle cars will be around the festival route on Woodward Avenue.

Check out the full three-day lineups below and check out the website for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.