Movement Electronic Festival 2018 in Detroit: What you need to know

DETROIT - The Movement Electronic Festival takes over Detroit's Hart Plaza this Memorial Day weekend.

Movement Electronic Music festival is an annual three-day event held during Memorial Day weekend. Here's everything you need to know about attending: (See full schedule at bottom of article)

When and where is Movement, what are the hours?

Movement is held in downtown Detroit in Hart Plaza. The first day of the 2018 festival is Saturday, May 26 and the last day of the festival is Monday, May 28. Festival hours are as follows:

Saturday, May 26th: 12pm-12am

Sunday, May 27th: 1pm-12am

Monday, May 28th: 1pm-12am

Is the festival all ages?

Yes. Kids 12 and under enjoy free admission to the festival when accompanied by a parent. Although our VIP area is all ages, we ask that you remove your children from the area by dusk.

What are the ticket buying options?

Single-day GA, Weekend GA, Weekend VIP, and CLUB313 tickets are available for purchase here. Limited weekend GA passes are now available at the following locations:

UHF Music – Royal Oak, MI

BDT’s Smoke Shop – Hazel Park, MI

Detroit Threads – Hamtramck, MI

Detroit Hustles Harder – Detroit, MI

Well Done Goods – Detroit, MI

Urban Bean Coffee – Detroit, MI

Flat, Black, & Circular – East Lansing, MI

What about wristbands?

All festival attendees, general admission, VIP or otherwise, are required at all times to wear their appropriate wristband, issued by the festival. Those failing to do so, or those failing to wear the wristband in the appropriate manner, will be denied entry to the festival grounds. Safeguard your wristband, as the festival cannot issue a new one to you, under any circumstances.

All attendees who purchase tickets will receive RFID wristbands in the mail. These wristbands are how you enter and exit the festival each day. If you have received your wristband in the mail, you do not need to go to the Box Office, proceed directly to an entrance. VIP has its own dedicated entrance at the corner of the plaza closest to Cobo Center. GA ticket holders should enter through the main entrance to the plaza.

Here’s some general information about the RFID bands:

Wristbands are activated to the person’s name who made the purchase with their credit card on the Movement site or See Tickets site.

You should not put on your wristband until you get to the festival. Wristbands cannot be removed or loosened once secured. There are limited quantities for replacements and the event organizers are not responsible for your lost, damaged or stolen wristband.

Movement Detroit wristbands are non-removable. If there is evidence that a wristband has been removed or tampered with you will not be permitted entry into the festival.

Keep the wristband away from magnetized surfaces and out of the sun to ensure it’s in top working condition when you arrive at the festival.

Wristbands purchased from a third-party source (Craigslist, Stub Hub, eBay, etc.) are not guaranteed and should not be purchased. Any issues with third party wristbands will not be validated unless the purchaser can provide evidence of a wristband purchase by way of credit card and ID of the original purchaser.

Your wristband will be scanned in when you arrive at the event and must be on your wrist at all times while inside the festival grounds. Anyone without a wristband will be escorted off the grounds by security.

Your wristband must be scanned out each time you exit the festival.

Guests picking up wristbands at Will Call or from Guest List Check-in must have a valid form of ID and the credit card they used to make the purchase (if applicable – guest list patrons only need a valid ID).

Photocopies of the purchaser’s ID and credit card used to make the purchase are valid forms of ID to pick up tickets from will call. Our staff requires the first and last name visible as well as the name and last 4 digits on the credit card made to use the purchase. The purchaser can black out all other information on the card and ID for security purposes.

If there are any issues with your wristband’s functionality at the event, there will be customer service stations located near entry gates to help reissue a band. You still need to supply the credit card and ID used to make the purchase to expedite the customer service process.

Are there ATMs?

Yes, there will be multiple ATMs throughout the festival for your convenience.

Is there free WI-FI?

No, the festival does not have free Wi-Fi available at this time.

Where are the Movement after parties?

All Official Movement Afterparty information can be found on the app under “Experience” as well as on the Movement website here.

Hotels and lodging: Where can I stay?

Delmay and Partners is the Official Hotel Provider of the 2018 Movement Festival. A full list of hotels and rates can be found here. For assistance in booking, please contact them toll free: 1.866.848.5509/954.744.8396 or email them through their website at www.delmayandpartners.com

Where can I find a map of the Movement Festival?

We will be making a map available for you on the FAQ page and on the Official festival app as we get closer to the festival. Movement App is now available for both iOS and Android users.

Are there bike accommodations?

Prefer two wheels and pedals? Our friends from Wheelhouse Detroit host our onsite Bike Valet just east of Bates, on the south side of Jefferson Ave. No need to worry about finding a secure place to lock up; they will keep an eye on your bike through the duration of each festival day!

What can I bring into the festival?

The following items are *ALLOWED* at Movement, but subject to search upon entrance:

• Baby strollers

• Backpacks (Standard school sized. No framed backpacks or camping gear)

• Binoculars

• Blankets, sheets, towels

• Cameras (no detachable lenses) – must be without equipment attachments such as camera stands, selfie sticks, tripods, and monopods

• Empty CamelBak-type hydration packs and water bottles, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

• Umbrella (hand-held ONLY and no bigger than 42 in. when open)

The following items are *PROHIBITED* at Movement:

• Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products

• Any and all professional audio recording equipment

• Shoulder-mounted video cameras

• Cameras with detachable lenses, camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment

• Drones or any other remote flying device

• Laser pointers

• Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

• Framed backpacks

• Glass and metal containers of any kind, except for aluminum water bottles

• Illegal and illicit substances of any kind

• Outside food or beverage (including alcohol)

• Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles (with the exception of disability-related items)

• Pets (except documented service animals)

• Professional radios or walkie-talkies

• Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed

• No solicitation and/or promotional materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

• Weapons or explosives of any kind

• Fireworks

• Bicycles inside festival grounds (free bike valet is available east of the festival entrance)

• Carts or wagons of any kind

Here's the full Movement 2018 schedule:

