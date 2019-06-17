New bag policy announced for Michigan Cherry Festival: What to know

If you're heading to the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this year, you'll want to know about their new bag policy.

The annual festival runs from June 29 through July 6 in Traverse City, with various events, including concerts, parades and of course - cherries!

The festival posted about the changes over the weekend, upping security at the event this year.

"Maybe you have heard our restrictions have changed a little. The biggest change is we now have a clear bag/no bag policy. We are selling stadium style bags here and if you order before June 23rd the bag will be shipped to you in time for festival. Orders placed after that date will need to be picked up in the box office! Check below for other bag options as well!"

