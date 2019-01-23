'Peppa Pig World of Play' coming to Southeast Michigan in 2019

A new indoor play center is coming to Southeast Michigan and your kids are surely more excited than you are.

Peppa Pig World of Play, an indoor play center, is opening at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets this spring. Here's a description:

"Designed specifically for preschool aged children and their families, Peppa Pig World of Play Michigan will bring the magical world of Peppa Pig to life! It will offer ten amazing play areas that will ignite children’s imaginations and give them an exciting opportunity to have fun with their favorite little piggy in a unique setting, packed full of oink-tastic activities. The attraction will take families on an unforgettable journey where they can join Peppa and her friends as they explore and interact with instantly recognizable locations from the show in a number of colorful playscapes that have been lovingly recreated from the hugely popular animated series."

The indoor play center has a location in Shanghai and one in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

