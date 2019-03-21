Phil Collins to play Detroit's Little Caesars Arena this fall

Have you been waiting for this moment for all of your life?

Phil Collins is coming to Detroit this fall! The singer announced new dates to his "Still Not Dead Yet, Live!" tour.

The 15-city limited engagement will visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Fans may register now through Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time at philcollins.ontouraccess.com to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off September 23 in Dallas, TX and make stops in Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, New York City, Louisville, Omaha, Denver, Phoenix, and San Francisco before wrapping October 19 in Las Vegas, NV.

Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will continue to be a celebration of his epic career. With more top 40 hits than any other US artist in the 80’s crowd pleasers “Against All Odds,” “Another Day in Paradise,” “I Missed Again,” “Follow You Follow Me,” “In the Air Tonight” “Invisible Touch” and “Easy Lover” amongst others had the rapturous crowds air drumming and dancing in their seats.

