Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, Beach Boys headline 2018 Interlochen Arts Festival

The official lineup for the 2018 Interlochen Arts Festival was released on Friday with some big names coming to Michigan this summer.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public on April 27 at 9 a.m.

Here's the lineup:

June 23-Aug. 5

• My Time is Yours: recent works by Megan Hildebrandt

• Corson Auditorium

June 27

• Cory McAbee - “Deep Astronomy and the Romantic Sciences”

• DeRoy Center for Film Studies, 8 p.m.

June 28

• An Evening With YES

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

June 28

• Book Reading: Brittany Cavallaro

• The Writing House - 7 p.m.

June 30

• Blondie

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

June 29-30 and July 6-7

• Much Ado About Nothing

• Upton-Morley Pavilion, 8 p.m.

July 1

• World Youth Symphony Orchestra

• Michael Francis, conductor; Martin Chalifour, violin

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 2

• Violin and Guitar Duo Recital, with Martin Chalifour and Mak Grgic

• Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, 8 p.m.

July 2, 3, and 5

• A Doll’s House, Part 2

• Harvey Theatre, 8 p.m.

July 3

• The Capitol Steps

• Corson Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 4

• The Glenn Miller Orchestra

• Corson Auditorium, 2 p.m.

July 5

• Sarah Cahill, pianist

• Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, 8 p.m.

July 6

• Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents an Evening of Chamber Music

• Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall - 8 p.m.

July 7

• Koresh Dance Company

• Corson Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 8

• World Youth Symphony Orchestra

• Guillermo Figueroa, conductor

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 10

• Interlochen “Collage”

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 11

• George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic and Robert Randolph and the Family Band

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 12

• Creedence Clearwater Revisited

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m

July 13

• An Evening With Lindsey Stirling

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 15

• World Youth Symphony Orchestra

• Larry Rachleff, conductor

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 17

• The Beach Boys

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 18

• Brentano String Quartet

• Corson Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 21

• THE PEKING ACROBATS

• Kresge Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

July 22

• World Youth Symphony Orchestra

• JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Sarah Chang, violin

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 24

• Reba McEntire

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

July 26

• Book Signing: Kaitlyn Greenidge

• The Writing House, 7 p.m.

July 28

• Friction Quartet

• Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, 8 p.m.

July 29

• World Youth Symphony Orchestra

• Brett Mitchell, conductor; Jeff Thayer, violin

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 5, 1:30 p.m.

• Meredith Willson’s The Music Man

• High School Musical Theatre Company

• Corson Auditorium

Aug. 5

• World Youth Symphony Orchestra

• “Les Préludes”

• Jung-Ho Pak, conductor; Interlochen Festival Choir

• Interlochen Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

• The Avett Brothers

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 11

• Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life with The

• Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 13, 15 and 18

• The Telegraph Quartet

• Corson Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 16

• Jim Gaffigan

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 21

• Earth, Wind & Fire

• Kresge Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24

• Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band

• Corson Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Aug. 28

• Chick Corea Akoustic Band with John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

• Corson Auditorium, 8 p.m.

