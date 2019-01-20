Sunday's Michigan Central Station Winter Festival canceled due to low temperatures

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company has canceled Sunday's Michigan Central Station Winter Festival due to low temperatures.

Paul Gross' forecast said wind chill could drop temperatures Sunday to between minus 15 to minus 25.

The Winter Festival started Friday and is planned to run at the historic Corktown building until Jan. 27.

More information on the event can be found here.

The festival will be from Jan. 18-27. It runs from 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5:30-9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

