The Black Keys announce tour with Modest Mouse; Detroit stop set for October

The Black Keys are hitting the road for the first time in years and Modest Mouse is joining them on the road.

This morning, The Black Keys confirm their extensive, thirty-one-date arena tour of North America. The “Let’s Rock” Tour will hit cities including Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. Special guests Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson will provide support.

Fans can register now through Sunday, March 17 at 10 p.m. EST HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

The Black Keys recently debuted the new song “Lo/Hi” (Nonesuch Records), the first new music from the band since their 2014 album, Turn Blue. Listen here. “Lo/Hi” was written and produced by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, and recorded at Nashville’s Easy Eye Sound studio. Rolling Stone named the track a “Song You Need to Know” and said, “the Keys have officially returned, louder than ever” and theNew York Times calls the song “the kind of garage-boogie stomp that the band never left behind.” Additionally, GQ magazine included “Lo/Hi” in its list of Songs You Need to Hear This Week and called it “a snarling and immediate little slice of heaven from the Ohio rock stars.”

