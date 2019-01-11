Where to see 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sing-along movie this weekend in Metro Detroit

Multiple Metro Detroit movie theaters are showing a sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody" this weekend.

750 theaters across the US and Canada are showing a “sing-along” version of the golden-globe award-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film will start showing on Jan. 11.

Where to see it in Metro Detroit:

Emagine Canton

AMC Livonia 20

AMC Fairlane 21

AMC Star Southfield 20

AMC John R 15

AMC Forum 30

AMC Birchwood 10

Goodrich 15 (Ann Arbor)

"Bohemian Rhapsody" has been a worldwide box-office smash but has received mostly lukewarm reviews from critics and weathered some controversy -- its original director, Bryan Singer, was reportedly fired before filming was completed. Its Golden Globe success may boost its chances for Oscar nominations, to be announced January 22.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.