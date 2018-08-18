Woodward Dream Cruise 2018 kicks off in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The engines are revving along Woodward. The official start to the Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday, but try telling that to the thousands who came out Friday night.

“It’s the Woodward Cruise," said Paul Weinstock. "It’s our Christmas."

For the last 20 years, Weinstock has brought two key things to the cruise: his cherry-red Pontiac GTO and the most luxurious setup on the strip. A sofa on a raised sits atop a pickup truck, complete with a lighted umbrella to keep the sun and rain off and an ever-replenished cooler.

“We get a new sofa every two to three years,” Weinstock said.

Friday night brought out everything: classic, vintage and custom cars. Jon Sparham has several classic beauties, but he decided to bring Voodoo Child to this year’s cruise, a 1930 five-window coupe complete with custom paint job and a shrunken head hanging from the rearview mirror.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a vintage Rolls-Royce rolls by and offers you -- what else --- some Grey Poupon.

