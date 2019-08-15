Woodward Dream Cruise 2019 on Saturday: What you need to know

DETROIT - The 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday, August 17. Here's everything you need to know.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.

The event is on Saturday, Aug. 17. It runs between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

What is the Dream Cruise?

In August 1995, Nelson House and a group of volunteers looked to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the 50s and 60s, when youth, music and Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue, America’s first highway.

That year, 250,000 people participated—nearly ten times the number expected. The rest, as they say, is history.

Where is the Dream Cruise route?

The event takes place on Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac. See the map here.

How much does it cost?

There are no fees to cruise in the event or to watch. Anyone can participate although, those not driving a classic car are asked to stay out of the two right lanes nearest to the curb.

Where do folks park?

The official Woodward Avenue Dram Cruise route is a 16-mile radius and runs through many nine participating communities. Parking is both ample and scarce, depending on when or where you are locating. Here's a list of parking info for every community on the route:

City of Berkley: The communities primary events are located in downtown with municipal parking available. There are no public parking areas near Woodward. Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward. Overnight parking is not permitted. For details: www.berkleymich.org

City of Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s five parking decks, where the first two hours of parking are free. For details: www.birminghamcruiseevent.com.

Bloomfield Township: Spectator parking near the car show is at 36700 Woodward for $5.

City of Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are metered, surrounding downtown Ferndale at Woodward and Nine Mile Rd. For details: www.parkferndale.com

Huntington Woods: Parking areas on Woodward have been leased by car clubs or reserved for city residents’ activities. There are no public parking areas near Woodward.

Pleasant Ridge: Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward but get there early to find a space. Overnight parking is not permitted. There are no public parking areas near Woodward.

City of Pontiac: Municipal parking is located in the downtown area and surrounding areas. For details: http://www.pontiacpowerweekevents.com/

City of Royal Oak: Parking is available at municipal parking lots in the downtown area and walking distance from Woodward. For details: www.ci.royal-oak.mi.us.

Cruise In Shoes: Parking will be start at 6AM, Memorial Park 13 Mile and Coolidge $5, ShrineElementary Shuttle from 12 Mile and Woodward $5, Upton Park (west of Coolidge on Massoit) FREE shuttle starting at 6AM, Starting at 7AM parking at Memorial park is $10

