Woodward Dream Cruise takes over Woodward Avenue

FERNDALE, Mich. - The cars are out for the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The sound of the roaring engine is the sound of the Motor City.

“This is all what Detroit is about,” said Michael Cesaro.

There are many nicknames for Detroit, but on the weekend of the Woodward Dream Cruise, it’s known as the ‘Car City Capital’ of the world.

Thousands of people and cars line up on Woodward Avenue for the popular cruise. Cesaro came from Florida.

“We flew all the way. Well, it’s my 50th high school reunion at Cody, and we saw the Dream Cruise was here, so we stopped by,” said Cesaro.

This year marks 13 years of attending the Cruise for April Main. It’s a tradition that starts with business but ends with pleasure.

“I totally enjoy the cars, I love the cars. I always have loved cars," Main said. "We choose to work at the store every year. Oh my, I think the upside-down van that has passed by, that’s one of those customs where you’re not going to see anywhere else.

But there’s always that question of which car is the people’s favorite.

“Getting to see the custom cars, cars you’re just not going to see anywhere else, that they keep it in storage, and they only bring them out for this,” said Main.

“The muscle cars, because I’m familiar with them,” said Cesaro.

