'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again in June

The "World's Largest Food Truck Rally" is returning to Detroit in June.
The food truck event was in Detroit last November for one day (nine hours) and had more than 70,000 visitors, according to organizers.
This year's event will be for three days, from June 21-23 at West Riverfront Park.
Here's the long list of participating food trucks:
- 31Third Grill
- A Taste of Nawlins (Ohio)
- All City Dogs
- Bacon Me Krazy (Missouri)
- Batter Up Waffle Co
- Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck
- Beaver Tails
- Big Dipper Edible Cookie Dough Truck
- Build A Burger
- Camzies PIzza
- Chick A D
- Chicky Chicky Waffle (Ohio)
- Clean Steet Food/Fry 4 A Cure
- Cookies & Cream
- Cool Jacks
- Cosmic Burrito
- Craving Donuts (Florida)
- Cupzilla Korean BBQ (Ohio)
- Curbside Eatery
- D Motown Deli
- D'Vine Cookies and Edible Cookie Dough
- Detroit Panzerotti
- Dig's Food Truck
- Dirty Smoke of the 222
- Elephant Ear Express
- Empanadas And More (Ohio)
- Fire & Rice
- Fired Up
- Five Star Elephant Ears
- Five Star on The Go
- Fortune Cooking Food Truck
- Fresh Food Factory (Florida)
- GoCheeze Gourmet Grilled Cheese
- Good Eats
- Gorilla Gurt
- Great Lakes Food Truck
- Heaven On A Roll
- Heavenly Delicious Foods (Florida)
- Honey Bee's Eatery
- Howdy Doodles Ice Cream Coach ( Michigan/Florida)
- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars
- Impasto
- Island Noodles
- JD Concessions (Ohio)
- Kada's Kitchen
- Lazy Man BBQ
- Lil Bros Burgers
- LilyLol's Waffles
- Monkey Business
- Mr. Pit Master BBQ
- Ms. Dee Dee's
- Ms. Kay's Kitchen
- Negel's Food
- Nick's Gyros
- Nom Nom Ninja
- Nu Deli
- Peace, Love & Tacos
- People's Pierogi Collective
- Pierogi Love Indy (Indiana)
- Polish Mania
- Pollo Louisville (Kentucky)
- Pork N Bones
- Randy's BBQ
- Ray's Cookout Detroit
- Rockstar Lobster (Florida)
- Shredderz Food Truck
- Simply Divine Cupcakes (Indiana)
- Simply Spanish
- Steve's World of Food (Largest Food Truck on Earth)
- Steve's World of Food 2
- Stix & Stone
- Sweet Tooth Ice Cream (Ohio)
- Sweet Water Tavern
- Tacos El Caballo
- The B. Hive Eatery
- The Chunky Dunk
- The Cookout on Wheels (Indiana)
- The Drunken Rooster
- The Little Donut Factory
- The Mean Weenie/ The Happy Patty
- The Nosh Pit
- The Smoke N Pig
- The Spot
- Toaster Truck
- Tots N Tots of Burgers
- Tres Leches - Tacos
- Tres Leches - Desserts
- TruckShuka Detroit
- Twisted Mitten
- Wella's Kitchen
- Wicked Lobstah (Ohio)
- Wild Boar BBQ (Indiana)
- YaEatYet
Check out the official Facebook event page for more info.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.