'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again in June

The "World's Largest Food Truck Rally" is returning to Detroit in June.

The food truck event was in Detroit last November for one day (nine hours) and had more than 70,000 visitors, according to organizers.

This year's event will be for three days, from June 21-23 at West Riverfront Park.

Here's the long list of participating food trucks:

31Third Grill

A Taste of Nawlins (Ohio)

All City Dogs

Bacon Me Krazy (Missouri)

Batter Up Waffle Co

Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck

Beaver Tails

Big Dipper Edible Cookie Dough Truck

Build A Burger

Camzies PIzza

Chick A D

Chicky Chicky Waffle (Ohio)

Clean Steet Food/Fry 4 A Cure

Cookies & Cream

Cool Jacks

Cosmic Burrito

Craving Donuts (Florida)

Cupzilla Korean BBQ (Ohio)

Curbside Eatery

D Motown Deli

D'Vine Cookies and Edible Cookie Dough

Detroit Panzerotti

Dig's Food Truck

Dirty Smoke of the 222

Elephant Ear Express

Empanadas And More (Ohio)

Fire & Rice

Fired Up

Five Star Elephant Ears

Five Star on The Go

Fortune Cooking Food Truck

Fresh Food Factory (Florida)

GoCheeze Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Good Eats

Gorilla Gurt

Great Lakes Food Truck

Heaven On A Roll

Heavenly Delicious Foods (Florida)

Honey Bee's Eatery

Howdy Doodles Ice Cream Coach ( Michigan/Florida)

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

Impasto

Island Noodles

JD Concessions (Ohio)

Kada's Kitchen

Lazy Man BBQ

Lil Bros Burgers

LilyLol's Waffles

Monkey Business

Mr. Pit Master BBQ

Ms. Dee Dee's

Ms. Kay's Kitchen

Negel's Food

Nick's Gyros

Nom Nom Ninja

Nu Deli

Peace, Love & Tacos

People's Pierogi Collective

Pierogi Love Indy (Indiana)

Polish Mania

Pollo Louisville (Kentucky)

Pork N Bones

Randy's BBQ

Ray's Cookout Detroit

Rockstar Lobster (Florida)

Shredderz Food Truck

Simply Divine Cupcakes (Indiana)

Simply Spanish

Steve's World of Food (Largest Food Truck on Earth)

Steve's World of Food 2

Stix & Stone

Sweet Tooth Ice Cream (Ohio)

Sweet Water Tavern

Tacos El Caballo

The B. Hive Eatery

The Chunky Dunk

The Cookout on Wheels (Indiana)

The Drunken Rooster

The Little Donut Factory

The Mean Weenie/ The Happy Patty

The Nosh Pit

The Smoke N Pig

The Spot

Toaster Truck

Tots N Tots of Burgers

Tres Leches - Tacos

Tres Leches - Desserts

TruckShuka Detroit

Twisted Mitten

Wella's Kitchen

Wicked Lobstah (Ohio)

Wild Boar BBQ (Indiana)

YaEatYet

Check out the official Facebook event page for more info.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.