'World's Longest Yard Sale' to start in Michigan, travel through 6 states in August

If you're a bargain hunter and you like to travel - this is the perfect event for you.

127 Yard Sale, also called "The World's Longest Yard Sale," starts on August 2, in Addison, Michigan.

The 127 Yard Sale is an annual event which takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August each year.

The route spans 6 states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama) and is nearly 700 miles long. This unique event draws hundreds of thousands of people (shoppers/vendors) each year from all around the country.

(Check out the 127 Yard Sale site for more information)

Here are some FAQs from 127 Yard Sale:

How do I participate?

If you want to participate in the 127 Yard Sale, The World's Longest Yard Sale, all you have to do is plan your trip and visit the route during this year's 127 Yard Sale dates—and be ready to shop!

First things first, if you haven't already, make sure you sign up. It's free and will give you full access to the website. You'll be able to post on the forums, contact vendors, and more.

Where are the yard sales?

Everywhere along the 127 Yard Sale route! In the front yards of people's homes, fields, pastures, on side streets along the route, in empty lots, at businesses, community parks, and town centers. Some areas will have large groups of vendors together which we call "Major Vendor Stops", while others will be set up separately. As you meander your way from one yard sale to the next, Highway 127 will take you through rural areas with beautiful scenery, so enjoy the ride.

What time do the yard sales open and close?

There's no set "opening" or "closing" time for the individual sales along the 127 Yard Sale route. Each vendor chooses the time they want to "open for business". However, typically vendors are open by 8:00 a.m. and stay open late into the evening, often until dark.

How long will it take me to get from point A to point B?

Traffic along the 127 Yard Sale route can slow down considerably in congested areas, but how far you can travel in one day is more dependent on what your personal goals are and how much ground you want to travel each day. If you want to stop at every yard sale then it will be impossible to cover the entire route in 4 days (the duration of the event). You may become intrigued with a specific area once you get to it and end up spending more time there than you initially planned. Our best advice is this: Make a plan based on your goals and the time you have allotted to travel. Decide in advance how much time you want to spend in each area and try to stick with your plan. Generally, 100-150 miles is about as much ground as you can reasonably travel in a day.

How do I become a vendor?

Anyone can be a vendor by simply having a yard sale in their yard, at their business, or setting up in a designated vendor space. Many communities have different locations where vendors from within and outside of that town or city can set up a booth. See our Vendor 101 page to learn how to get started.

How can I find a space on the route that I can rent during the 127 Yard Sale?

There are many rental space providers along the 127 Yard Sale route. Using this website you can either search for rental space providers or browse for rental space providers. Learn more by visiting our vendors page.

What items can I sell?

You can sell just about anything you want! At the 127 Yard Sale vendors sell all kinds of things including antiques & collectibles, apparel, arts & crafts, automotive parts/accessories, electronics, furniture, farm implements, glassware, jewelry & watches, housewares, musical instruments, computers, sporting goods, tools, toys, food, produce and much, much more.

Here's a map of the route:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.