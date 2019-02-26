Wu-Tang Clan bringing '36 Chambers' anniversary tour to Southeast Michigan

DETROIT - The iconic hip hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan, are coming to Southeast Michigan in May.

The Wu-Tang Clan announced they will bring “36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour” to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series on Friday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets for the Kroger lawn, Crest Ford pavilion and Ford Motor Company luxury seats, visit 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office or Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745 3000.

Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’, the group quickly became recognised for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine-member hip-hop group.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. The release of their debut album in 1993 songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck” introduced hip-hop pioneer, The RZA, as a groundbreaking hip-hop craftsman.

