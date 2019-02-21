Albert Kahn to be honored in Lawrence Tech, Scarab Club events

DETROIT - Albert Kahn, known as the "Architect of Detroit," is being honored in two separate events barely a week apart.

Kahn developed new ways to utilize building materials, revolutionizing the way structures could be constructed and designed. Some of the most historic buildings in Detroit were designed by the legendary architect.

RELATED: Albert Kahn: Architect of Detroit

The first event will be the Albert Kahn Research Symposium on Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m., this all-day event will feature speakers Lawrence Technological University's Len DiLaura, architects Jeffrey Gaines and Brian McMahon, Cranbrook Art Museum's Gregory M. Wittkopp and more.

The event will be held on campus in Southfield.

Tickets are $35 and includes lunch and a light breakfast. Students can get in for $20.

More information can be found on Lawrence Tech's official website here.

The second event will be the Burroughs Dinner Lecture -- Albert Kahn: The Architect Vanishes on Feb. 28.

This event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Scarab Club on Farnsworth Street in Detroit.

Detroit News reporter Michael Hodges will review Kahn's legacy and impact on Metro Detroit and World War II.

Coincidentally, the name isn't from Kahn's Burroughs Building in Plymouth, as the name comes from late Detroit historian and arts administrator Clyde H. Burroughs.

Tickets for the dinner and lecture will cost $50 for Scarab Club members and $65 for nonmembers. Tickets to just the lecture will be $15 for members or students and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit the Scarab Club's official website for the Clyde Burroughs Dinner & Lecture Series here.

Copyright 2016 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.