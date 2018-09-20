Michigan History

Detroit TV history: The 'George Pierrot Presents' show

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

George Pierrot (WDIV)

If you were watching TV in the Detroit area in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, then you may have a fond memory of George Pierrot. 

He hosted the "World Adventure Series" which became the "George Pierrot Presents" show on WWJ-TV (WDIV). 

This was a couple decades before my time, so I can't speak about what it was like to watch this show on weekdays -- my parents and grandparents sure can. This was back in the thick of the TV antenna days, something the kids these days probably can't comprehend. 

I did, however, go back and watch one of the episodes -- Peirrot's "Travelogue on Spain." That's embedded below. It's pretty awesome, I'll admit. 

It's precisely as Hour Detroit magazine described: "Pierrot hardly seemed anyone’s idea of a riveting TV personality." 

But he's perfect, of course.

People say there are things on YouTube that they watch for relaxation -- we did a whole story about it here. Well, this type of old TV would be on my list.  

