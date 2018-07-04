Historic Michigan Places: Ernest Hemingway's Northern Michigan cottage

Ernest Hemingway was born in Oak Park, Illinois, but often spent summers in Michigan with his family.

The Hemingway family cottage was built by Ernest's father in 1904, where Ernest spent most of his summers until the age of 21.

Windemere is a one-story cottage nestled in the trees on the shore of Walloon Lake.

It was here that Hemingway first developed his interest in outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, which played an important role in his fiction.

Hemingway's time in northern Michigan inspired many of his short stories, including "The Three Day Blow," "The End of Something," and "The Big Two-Hearted River."

The cottage was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1968, and a Michigan Historic Site in 1975.

