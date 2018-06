DEARBORN, Mich. - Wednesday is National Drive-In Day, and Local 4 visited Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming Drive-In to learn more about the business.

The owner, a World War II veteran, and his employees talked about how much they enjoy working at the drive-in. They also talked about how the perception of drive-in movies has changed.

Watch the story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.